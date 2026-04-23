Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Struggles despite spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Walter accumulated zero points (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two rebounds over 26 minutes during Thursday's 126-104 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Walter overcame illness to suit up Thursday, moving into the starting lineup after it was announced Immanuel Quickley would miss his third straight game due to a hamstring injury. Despite the promotion, Walter had himself a poor night, going scoreless in 26 minutes. Although Toronto was able to walk away with a much-needed victory, Walter is going to have to elevate his game, should the team have hopes of going toe-to-toe with the Cavaliers.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
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