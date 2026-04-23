Ja'Kobe Walter News: Struggles despite spot start
Walter accumulated zero points (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two rebounds over 26 minutes during Thursday's 126-104 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Walter overcame illness to suit up Thursday, moving into the starting lineup after it was announced Immanuel Quickley would miss his third straight game due to a hamstring injury. Despite the promotion, Walter had himself a poor night, going scoreless in 26 minutes. Although Toronto was able to walk away with a much-needed victory, Walter is going to have to elevate his game, should the team have hopes of going toe-to-toe with the Cavaliers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ja'Kobe Walter See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 717 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 123 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 123 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3124 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ja'Kobe Walter See More