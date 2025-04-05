Fantasy Basketball
Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Surpasses 20-point mark Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Walter had 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 117-105 loss to the Pistons.

Walter is widely expected to end the season in a starting role, as he's been part of the first unit in Toronto's last six games, and the Raptors could use the final games of the season to give the rookie -- and others -- an expanded look. This was Walter's second-best scoring performance of the season, and he's shown some interesting things when handed more minutes. He's scored in double digits in five of those aforementioned six starts while averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
