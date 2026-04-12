Ja'Kobe Walter News: Won't start Sunday
Walter won't start Sunday's game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With RJ Barrett (knee) back in the lineup, Walter will retreat to the second unit. Over his last five outings off the bench, the Baylor product has averaged 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.2 minutes per tilt.
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