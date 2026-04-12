Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter News: Won't start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Walter won't start Sunday's game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With RJ Barrett (knee) back in the lineup, Walter will retreat to the second unit. Over his last five outings off the bench, the Baylor product has averaged 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.2 minutes per tilt.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
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