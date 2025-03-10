Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Adaway

Jalen Adaway News: All-around effort off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 12:57pm

Adaway closed with 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 126-113 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

It was a balanced output off the bench by Adaway, who scored in double figures in his second straight game after failing to do so in each of his prior eight appearances. Over his past five contests (one start), the 26-year-old is averaging 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 22.1 minutes.

Jalen Adaway
 Free Agent

