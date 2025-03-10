Jalen Adaway News: All-around effort off bench

Adaway closed with 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 126-113 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

It was a balanced output off the bench by Adaway, who scored in double figures in his second straight game after failing to do so in each of his prior eight appearances. Over his past five contests (one start), the 26-year-old is averaging 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 22.1 minutes.