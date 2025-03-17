Jalen Adaway News: Scores 16 points off bench Sunday

Adaway posted 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 30 minutes in Sunday's 113-106 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Adaway had a varied output, with his 16 points ranking third on the squad and his two steals tying as a game-high count in the loss. Despite being assigned to a bench role, Adaway has reached double digits in scoring four times over the last five games. He's averaging 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest during the regular season.