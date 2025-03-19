Jalen Adaway News: Scores season-high points

Adaway played 27 minutes Tuesday during San Diego's 121-108 loss to the Vipers and compiled 25 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and three steals.

Adaway had a productive outing despite coming off the bench. He scored a season-high 25 points. The 26-year-old was also efficient shooting the ball, converting 66.7 percent of his field-goal attempts and 62.5 percent of his three-point tries.