Jalen Adaway News: Solid outing in return

Adaway (illness) totaled 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Making his first appearance since Jan. 27, Adaway scored in double figures for only the fourth time this season and notched his third-highest scoring output. Over 10 G League appearances, he's averaged 9.5 points in 24.8 minutes per game.