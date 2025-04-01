Jalen Adaway News: Struggles in season finale

Adaway logged four points (2-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 124-119 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Although he made his seventh start of the G League regular season, Adaway had a dismal shooting performance while getting blanked from three-point land. The 26-year-old averaged 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 33.6 minutes over these seven outings in the first unit.