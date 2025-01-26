Jalen Adaway News: Tallies 21 points in loss

Adaway totaled 21 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes Saturday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 107-90 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Adaway struggled to find his shooting touch from beyond the arc, but he still managed to lead his team with 21 points. This was an improved performance from his last showing Friday night, when he was held scoreless on 0-for-7 from the field.