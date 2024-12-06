Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Bridges headshot

Jalen Bridges Injury: Out with undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 1:14pm

Bridges didn't play during Thursday's 121-118 G League loss to the Valley Suns due to an undisclosed injury.

Bridges played a season-low 16 minutes against the Stars on Monday and has missed two straight games. The extent of his injury remains unclear, but with Mamadi Diakite (undisclosed) also out, Tyrese Samuel, Jaden Shackelford, Cassius Stanley and Paul Watson are all candidates for increased roles.

Jalen Bridges
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
