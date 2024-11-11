Jalen Bridges News: Cruises to 24 points

Bridges totaled 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 108-100 win over the G League Stockton Kings.

Bridges continued his hot start to the 2024-25 campaign by reaching the 20-point threshold for a third straight game. He also led the team in rebounds to notch his first double-double. Bridges is knocking down 54.5 percent of his attempts from the field so far this year.