Jalen Bridges News: Cruises to 24 points in G League

Bridges totaled 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 35 minutes Monday in the G League Valley Suns' 108-100 win over the Stockton Kings.

Bridges continued his hot start to the 2024-25 G League campaign by reaching the 20-point mark for a third straight game. He also led the team in rebounds to notch his first double-double. The two-way player has yet to make his Phoenix debut and is likely to spend most of his rookie season with the G League club.