Jalen Bridges News: Efficient 15 points in G League

Bridges tallied 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 122-114 G League semifinals loss to the Stockton Kings.

Bridges recorded an efficient 15 points to attain double figures in scoring for the sixth time in his last seven games. The two-way player has logged a mere 5.0 minutes per game over five appearances with Phoenix in 2024-25, so he's unlikely to see significant action if he were to get recalled to the NBA while the Suns vie for a Western Conference Play-In spot. Bridges started each of his 43 contests in the G League regular season and playoffs, closing with averages of 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.8 three-pointers in 33.3 minutes while shooting 39.5 percent from downtown.