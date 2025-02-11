Jalen Bridges News: Makes return in G League

Bridges (illness) posted 12 points (4-13 FG, 4-12 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes Monday in the G League Valley Suns' 119-107 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Bridges wasn't available for Phoenix's 122-105 loss to Denver on Saturday due to an illness, but the two-way player rejoined the G League club and was healthy enough to suit up two days later. Over his 27 appearances with Valley this season, Bridges is averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.7 minutes per contest.