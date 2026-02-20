Jalen Bridges News: Posts 24 points against Delaware
Bridges delivered 24 points (9-21 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes in Thursday's 127-120 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.
Bridges served as a consistent shooter, but his lack of accuracy prevented him from making a decisive impact during Thursday's loss. Despite some ups and downs and his team's poor form, Bridges has converted at least four three-point attempts in five of his last six games played, granting him some scoring upside in most matchups.
Jalen Bridges
Free Agent
