Jalen Bridges News: Remains steady presence in G League

Bridges recorded 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-111 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Bridges remains a steady presence in the Valley Suns' starting lineup, logging at least 30 minutes in each of his last six games. The undrafted rookie has a two-way deal with Phoenix but should continue to see the majority of his action in the G League, where he's averaged 14.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 35.6 minutes through six contests in March.