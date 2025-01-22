Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Bridges

Jalen Bridges News: Scores 22 in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Bridges notched 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt), five rebounds, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Mad Ants.

Bridges has been limited to just four appearances at the NBA level with Phoenix, but he should continue to be a reliable offensive weapon in the G League for the Valley. An undrafted rookie out of Baylor, Bridges is averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game across 11 contests in the G League regular season.

Jalen Bridges
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
