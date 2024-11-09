Jalen Bridges News: Sinks five triples in G League loss

Bridges recorded 26 points (10-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 133-118 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The undrafted rookie out of Baylor is on a two-way deal with the Suns and will likely spend most of his time in the G League. Bridges' 26 points were a team-high mark, and he took two fewer shots than TyTy Washington, who finished with 21 points.