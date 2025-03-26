Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Bridges headshot

Jalen Bridges News: Tallies eight rebounds in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Bridges registered 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist during 36 minutes in Tuesday's 105-100 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Bridges delivered close to his usual contribution during his 14th consecutive G League start. Despite being on a two-way contract, Bridges recorded just eight minutes of play at the NBA level over the last three months, serving more consistently for the Valley in that period.

Jalen Bridges
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
