Jalen Bridges News: Tallies eight rebounds in G League
Bridges registered 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist during 36 minutes in Tuesday's 105-100 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.
Bridges delivered close to his usual contribution during his 14th consecutive G League start. Despite being on a two-way contract, Bridges recorded just eight minutes of play at the NBA level over the last three months, serving more consistently for the Valley in that period.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now