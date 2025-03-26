Jalen Bridges News: Tallies eight rebounds in G League

Bridges registered 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist during 36 minutes in Tuesday's 105-100 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Bridges delivered close to his usual contribution during his 14th consecutive G League start. Despite being on a two-way contract, Bridges recorded just eight minutes of play at the NBA level over the last three months, serving more consistently for the Valley in that period.