Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Brunson is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to right calf tightness.

Brunson continues to be added to the team's injury report with a right calf injury, though it hasn't really impacted his production or playing time of late. Even so, the team will likely monitor the star point guard closely leading up to tipoff before declaring him available to play.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
