Jalen Brunson Injury: Back on bench

Brunson briefly went to the locker room in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to a knee injury, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Brunson appeared to be in discomfort after a drive to the basket. He was checked on by trainers and went back to the locker room, but he has returned to the bench and was seen working with elastic bands while sporting a wrap around his right knee. It remains to be seen whether he'll be able to return to Monday's game.