Jalen Brunson Injury: Deemed questionable versus Brooklyn
Brunson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Brunson may sit out the Knicks' regular-season finale Sunday if the team opts to play his ankle issue cautiously. If the star guard is downgraded to out against Brooklyn, Miles McBride, Cameron Payne, Delon Wright and Tyler Kolek are all candidates to receive increased playing time.
