Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson Injury: Ditches walking boot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 6:28am

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said Thursday that Brunson (ankle) is no longer confined to a walking boot and has been able to do some light shooting, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

The Knicks hope to have Brunson back before the regular season ends, but until the star guard is able to take part in practice, his return to game action shouldn't be viewed as imminent. Brunson sustained a right ankle sprain in a March 6 overtime loss to the Lakers and has missed the Knicks' last six contests.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now