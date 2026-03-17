Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 8:45am

Brunson (ankle) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

Brunson was previously listed as questionable, but the Knicks seemingly believe it's in his best interest to rest up against this struggling opponent. With Brunson expected to sit, Jose Alvarado and Landry Shamet could be more involved in the Knicks' backcourt, but Karl-Anthony Towns will presumably be the go-to scorer.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Brunson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Brunson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago