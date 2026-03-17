Jalen Brunson Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Brunson (ankle) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

Brunson was previously listed as questionable, but the Knicks seemingly believe it's in his best interest to rest up against this struggling opponent. With Brunson expected to sit, Jose Alvarado and Landry Shamet could be more involved in the Knicks' backcourt, but Karl-Anthony Towns will presumably be the go-to scorer.