Jalen Brunson Injury: Exits to locker room
Brunson (undisclosed) exited Game 1 of the NBA Finals versus San Antonio on Wednesday, Chris Mannix of SI reports.
Brunson exited the contest in the first quarter. Although nothing official has been reported regarding his condition, he left the game after appearing to tweak his right knee. If he doesn't return, Jose Alvarado could see more action the rest of the way.
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