Jalen Brunson Injury: Expected to return Friday

Knicks head coach Mike Brown said Tuesday that he believes Brunson (ankle/neck) will return to the lineup Friday against the Nets, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports. "I imagine [he'll play in Brooklyn]. ... There's two days off before the next game," Brown said of Brunson. "There's plenty of time to get himself right."

Brunson was sidelined for just the sixth time all season and for the first time since Jan. 17 during Tuesday's 136-110 win over the Pacers. The veteran point guard's absence was attributed to right ankle injury management as well as a cervical strain on the right side, but neither issue is viewed as a major concern. The Knicks were likely just looking to give Brunson some rest during a lighter portion of their schedule; after defeating the 15-54 Pacers, New York will face three non-contending teams in Brooklyn, Washington and New Orleans for its next three matchups.