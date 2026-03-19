Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson Injury: Fully practices Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 9:31am

Brunson (ankle) practiced in full Thursday, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

After missing Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Brunson continues to trend in the right direction. Knicks head coach Mike Brown said Tuesday that he believes Brunson will return to the lineup Friday against the Nets, and his availability at Thursday's practice reinforces that belief.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
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