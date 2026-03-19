Jalen Brunson Injury: Fully practices Thursday
Brunson (ankle) practiced in full Thursday, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
After missing Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Brunson continues to trend in the right direction. Knicks head coach Mike Brown said Tuesday that he believes Brunson will return to the lineup Friday against the Nets, and his availability at Thursday's practice reinforces that belief.
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