Jalen Brunson Injury: Game-time decision Saturday

Brunson (calf) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Brunson is officially questionable for the contest, but he'll need to go through warmups before a decision is made on his availability. The star point guard is dealing with tightness in his right calf, and he played 37 minutes during the first half of New York's back-to-back Friday.