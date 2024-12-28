Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson Injury: GTD Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Brunson (calf) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Brunson is officially questionable for the contest, but he'll need to go through warmups before a decision is made on his availability. The star point guard is dealing with tightness in his right calf, and he played 37 minutes during the first half of New York's back-to-back Friday.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
