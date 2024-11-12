Jalen Brunson Injury: Headed to locker room

Brunson walked off under his own power to the locker room with 11:47 remaining in the third quarter of Tuesday's game versus the 76ers after turning his ankle on Caleb Martin's foot, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Brunson exited Tuesday's contest after injuring his ankle on the opening possession of the second half. If the star guard is unable to return, Miles McBride, Cameron Payne and Tyler Kolek are all candidates to receive increased playing time.