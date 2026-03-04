Jalen Brunson Injury: Headed to locker room
Brunson limped back to the locker room during Wednesday's game with an apparent leg injury, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Brunson may have taken some damage attempting to take a charge, and for now, he should be considered questionable to return. If Brunson needs to miss time, that would open up minutes for Jose Alvarado.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Brunson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 275 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 275 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 248 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 248 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 2210 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Brunson See More