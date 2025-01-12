Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson Injury: Heads to locker room Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 12, 2025 at 2:23pm

Brunson exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent right shoulder injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Bucks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Brunson grabbed at his shoulder after a drive to the basket, and he briefly stayed down before heading back to the locker room with 9:42 left in the third. If the superstar point guard is unable to return, Cameron Payne and Miles McBride should pick up the slack the rest of the way.

