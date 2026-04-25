Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson Injury: Leaves for locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Brunson exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Saturday's Game 4 against the Hawks due to an apparent left ankle injury, Vincent Goodwill of ESPN.com reports.

Brunson checked out of this one with 10:29 remaining in the third quarter and can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light. If the star point guard is unable to return, Miles McBride and Jose Alvarado will likely help pick up the slack.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Brunson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Brunson See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Underdog, Sleeper for Thursday, April 23
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Underdog, Sleeper for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago