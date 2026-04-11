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Jalen Brunson Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Brunson has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hornets.

The Knicks are locked in as the No. 3 seed in the East, so Brunson and the rest of New York's starters will be sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale. Brunson will end the regular season averaging 26.0 points, 6.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 threes and 0.8 steals over 35.0 minutes per game. Miles McBride, Jose Alvarado and Jordan Clarkson should all see extended run time against Charlotte.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
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