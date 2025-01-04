Jalen Brunson Injury: Probable against Chicago
Brunson (calf) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Brunson has been dealing with a calf injury lately, but it hasn't resulted in him missing more than one game so far. It appears it won't prevent him from playing against Chicago on Saturday. The veteran guard is coming off a loss to the Thunder, finishing with 22 points, nine assists, three rebounds and a steal in 40 minutes.
