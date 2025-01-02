Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 3:43pm

Brunson (calf) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Brunson missed Wednesday's game in a win over the Jazz. Fortunately for New York, Josh Hart stepped up in Brunson's absence against Utah, and the Knicks may need to lean on him once again if the starting point guard is ruled out against Oklahoma City.

