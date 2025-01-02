Jalen Brunson Injury: Questionable for Friday
Brunson (calf) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
Brunson missed Wednesday's game in a win over the Jazz. Fortunately for New York, Josh Hart stepped up in Brunson's absence against Utah, and the Knicks may need to lean on him once again if the starting point guard is ruled out against Oklahoma City.
