Jalen Brunson Injury: Questionable for Monday

Brunson is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards due to right calf tightness.

Despite dropping 55 points (18-31 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 16-17 FT) during Saturday's 136-132 overtime win over Washington, Brunson continues to deal with a calf injury. The veteran point guard has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 24.8 points, 7.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 34.9 minutes per game across 13 December appearances.