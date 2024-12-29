Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Brunson is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards due to right calf tightness.

Despite dropping 55 points (18-31 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 16-17 FT) during Saturday's 136-132 overtime win over Washington, Brunson continues to deal with a calf injury. The veteran point guard has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 24.8 points, 7.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 34.9 minutes per game across 13 December appearances.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now