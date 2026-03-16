Jalen Brunson Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Brunson (ankle, neck) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
The Knicks are considering giving the banged-up Brunson the night off versus an inferior opponent due to right ankle injury management and a cervical strain. New York's offense would likely run through Karl-Anthony Towns on Tuesday if Brunson sits out, while Jose Alvarado and Landry Shamet would be the top candidates to join the starting lineup in this case.
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