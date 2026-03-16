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Jalen Brunson Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Brunson (ankle, neck) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

The Knicks are considering giving the banged-up Brunson the night off versus an inferior opponent due to right ankle injury management and a cervical strain. New York's offense would likely run through Karl-Anthony Towns on Tuesday if Brunson sits out, while Jose Alvarado and Landry Shamet would be the top candidates to join the starting lineup in this case.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
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