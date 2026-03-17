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Jalen Brunson Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Brunson (ankle/neck) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Brunson was initially listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest due to right ankle injury management and a cervical strain, though he was downgraded to doubtful Tuesday morning and has now officially been ruled out. His next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Nets. With Brunson sidelined, Landry Shamet and Jose Alvarado are candidates for increased playing time, while Tyler Kolek may return to the rotation.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
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