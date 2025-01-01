Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 4:11pm

Brunson (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Brunson will miss his first game of the season due to a calf injury Wednesday, and his next chance to suit up will come during Friday's showdown in Oklahoma City. Miles McBride will step into New York's starting lineup against Utah for the first time this season. In 14 games as a starter in 2023-24, McBride averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 43.3 minutes.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now