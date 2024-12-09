Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson Injury: Walks to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 6:45pm

Brunson was spotted heading to the locker room after stepping on the foot of a fan sitting courtside during Monday's game against the Raptors, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Brunson looked to be walking without any sign of a limp on his way to the locker room at the end of the third quarter, but he made his way to the back slowly. The location and extent of his injury is unclear at this time.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
