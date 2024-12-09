Jalen Brunson Injury: Walks to locker room

Brunson was spotted heading to the locker room after stepping on the foot of a fan sitting courtside during Monday's game against the Raptors, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Brunson looked to be walking without any sign of a limp on his way to the locker room at the end of the third quarter, but he made his way to the back slowly. The location and extent of his injury is unclear at this time.