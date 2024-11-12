Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Brunson News: Able to return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Brunson (ankle) is available to return in Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Brunson walked back to the locker room under his own power on the first possession of the second half, and he has been deemed available to return in the third quarter. The superstar should be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way in a tight matchup.

