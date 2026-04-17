Jalen Brunson News: Available for Game 1

Brunson (ankle) is available for Game 1 against the Hawks on Saturday.

Brunson was sidelined for the regular-season finale as a precaution, but his status to open the postseason was never in doubt. He finished the regular season with averages of 26.0 points, 6.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 threes and 0.8 steals over 35.0 minutes per game.