Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Available for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 2:29pm

Brunson (ankle) is available for Game 1 against the Hawks on Saturday.

Brunson was sidelined for the regular-season finale as a precaution, but his status to open the postseason was never in doubt. He finished the regular season with averages of 26.0 points, 6.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 threes and 0.8 steals over 35.0 minutes per game.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
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