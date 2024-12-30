Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Available to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 3:42pm

Brunson (calf) is available for Monday's game against the Wizards, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Brunson will keep his streak of perfect attendance alive after having been deemed questionable for Monday's contest due to right calf tightness. The superstar is coming off of a 55-point performance in Saturday's overtime win over Washington, and over his last five appearances, he has averaged 30.4 points, 8.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 49.5 percent from the field across 38.2 minutes per contest.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now