Jalen Brunson News: Available vs. Brooklyn

Brunson (ankle) is available and will play Friday against the Nets, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

As expected, Brunson will be available Friday and should handle his regular workload on offense. In fact, the star point guard could be in line for an uptick in his usage rate since Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) will be sidelined. Brunson is averaging 22.2 points, 7.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 35.8 minutes across his last five games.