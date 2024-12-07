Jalen Brunson News: Big double-double in loss

Brunson chipped in 31 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 44 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 loss to the Pistons.

Brunson stepped up for the Knicks with running mate Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) sidelined Saturday, but his third 30-point, 10-assist double-double of the season wasn't enough as New York fell to the Pistons. Over his last 10 contests, Brunson is averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.4 three-pointers per game while shooting a sizzling 51.5 percent from beyond the arc. The superstar guard would figure to do the heavy lifting as the top option on offense if Towns is unable to return for Monday's favorable matchup against Toronto, a team that ranks 25th in the NBA in points allowed per game (117.4).