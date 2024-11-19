Jalen Brunson News: Bounces back in win Monday
Brunson had 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, 11 assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 134-106 win over the Wizards.
Brunson had a rough showing in Saturday's win over the Nets, but the star floor general bounced back admirably Monday. Aside from shooting the ball drastically better, Brunson also recorded a double-double in back-to-back games for the first time in 2024-25. He has had three double-doubles in his last six appearances while averaging 25.0 points, 8.5 assists and 3.5 boards per game in that stretch.
