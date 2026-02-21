Jalen Brunson News: Clutch effort in comeback win
Brunson had 20 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 108-106 victory over Houston.
Brunson struggled to get things going for much of the game, but he stepped up his game right when the Knicks needed him the most. New York delivered its biggest comeback of the season in this win, and even though the final stat line was far from being Brunson's best, it strengthened his position as the team's go-to weapon on offense. He'll aim to deliver a better stat line Sunday on the second leg of a back-to-back set against the Bulls.
