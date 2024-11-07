Jalen Brunson News: Decent output despite loss

Brunson notched 21 points (8-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 loss to Atlanta.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks in scoring in this loss to the Hawks, but Brunson remains a capable offensive weapon who's also been extremely consistent. The star floor general has surpassed the 20-point mark in every one of his seven appearances this season, averaging 25.3 points per contest and shooting 46 percent from the field, as well as 46.3 percent from deep. There will be times when Towns and Brunson will alternate the role of being the top scorer, but Brunson's floor as an elite scoring weapon is not under any threat even after the moves the Knicks made in the offseason. The first two weeks of the regular season have shown Brunson and Towns can co-exist together perfectly.