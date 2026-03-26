Jalen Brunson headshot

Jalen Brunson News: Dishes 13 assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Brunson finished Thursday's 114-103 loss to the Hornets with 26 points (10-23 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 assists, two rebounds and one steal over 40 minutes.

Brunson came out firing with 17 points in the first quarter but cooled off over the final three frames, going 4-for-14 (28.6 percent) from the field in that span. He still finished as the Knicks' leader in both points and assists, finishing with his first double-double since March 4 and ninth of the season. Since March 1, Brunson has averaged 24.0 points, 9.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 threes and 1.1 steals over 36.5 minutes per game.

Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
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