Jalen Brunson News: Dishes 13 assists in loss
Brunson finished Thursday's 114-103 loss to the Hornets with 26 points (10-23 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 assists, two rebounds and one steal over 40 minutes.
Brunson came out firing with 17 points in the first quarter but cooled off over the final three frames, going 4-for-14 (28.6 percent) from the field in that span. He still finished as the Knicks' leader in both points and assists, finishing with his first double-double since March 4 and ninth of the season. Since March 1, Brunson has averaged 24.0 points, 9.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 threes and 1.1 steals over 36.5 minutes per game.
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